Georgia baseball moves up in national polls, among SEC juggernauts

Georgia baseball players affectionately mob coach Wes Johnson during Georgia’s season-opening game against North Carolina-Asheville at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Georgia won 11-2 in Johnson's debut as coach. (Kari Hodges/UGA Athletics)

By Jack Leo
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is climbing in several national polls after a 5-0 week, including a dominant four-game weekend sweep.

The Bulldogs (8-1) moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in D1Baseball’s Top 25, used by ESPN broadcasts. UGA also moved up one spot to No. 10 in Baseball America’s ranking and No. 3 in Perfect Game’s new poll.

Georgia made the jump after previous No. 2-ranked Virginia and No. 7-ranked Oregon State each lost twice last weekend.

The Bulldogs started the week with a 6-4 comeback win at Kennesaw State and finished by outscoring Illinois-Chicago 51-15 over the four-game weekend. UGA coach Wes Johnson’s new roster bashed 11 home runs and leaned on the strength of 15 different pitchers to earn the home-opening weekend sweep.

ExploreGeorgia baseball dominates UIC in four-game sweep

UGA is back in action with five more games this week, starting with a 4 p.m. Wednesday visit to Georgia State.

Georgia is one of six SEC teams in D1Baseball’s top 10. Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas are the only teams ahead of the Bulldogs, with No. 8 Florida right behind.

Several SEC teams suffered their first loss this week, including the conference’s best two. Top-ranked Texas A&M kept its ranking after a Sunday loss to Cal Poly, and LSU moved up a spot despite a loss to Omaha on Saturday.

Here’s a look at where Georgia baseball stands among the other SEC teams in a Top 25.

SEC Teams Ranked in D1Baseball Top 25

1. Texas A&M (5-1)

2. LSU (6-1)

3. Tennessee (7-0)

4. Arkansas (6-1)

6. Georgia (8-1)

8. Florida (7-0)

14. Vanderbilt (7-1)

15. Texas (5-1

16. Oklahoma (6-0)

18. Mississippi State (6-1)

24. Ole Miss (6-1)

Defending national champion Tennessee followed a season-opening explosive sweep of Hofstra last weekend by sweeping Samford in Knoxville. Florida remained undefeated, too, sweeping Dayton in Gainesville.

The SEC added two more teams to a top 25, as Ole Miss and Oklahoma turned in a pair of impressive weekend. The Sooners beat top-10 teams in Virginia and Oregon State while Ole Miss topped No. 22 TCU.

The Bulldogs will work to maintain a top-10 ranking through nonconference play before starting SEC action hosting Kentucky on March 14.

