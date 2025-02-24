Georgia baseball moves up in national polls, among SEC juggernauts

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is climbing in several national polls after a 5-0 week, including a dominant four-game weekend sweep.
The Bulldogs (8-1) moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in D1Baseball’s Top 25, used by ESPN broadcasts. UGA also moved up one spot to No. 10 in Baseball America’s ranking and No. 3 in Perfect Game’s new poll.
Georgia made the jump after previous No. 2-ranked Virginia and No. 7-ranked Oregon State each lost twice last weekend.
The Bulldogs started the week with a 6-4 comeback win at Kennesaw State and finished by outscoring Illinois-Chicago 51-15 over the four-game weekend. UGA coach Wes Johnson’s new roster bashed 11 home runs and leaned on the strength of 15 different pitchers to earn the home-opening weekend sweep.
UGA is back in action with five more games this week, starting with a 4 p.m. Wednesday visit to Georgia State.
Georgia is one of six SEC teams in D1Baseball’s top 10. Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas are the only teams ahead of the Bulldogs, with No. 8 Florida right behind.
Several SEC teams suffered their first loss this week, including the conference’s best two. Top-ranked Texas A&M kept its ranking after a Sunday loss to Cal Poly, and LSU moved up a spot despite a loss to Omaha on Saturday.
Here’s a look at where Georgia baseball stands among the other SEC teams in a Top 25.
SEC Teams Ranked in D1Baseball Top 25
1. Texas A&M (5-1)
2. LSU (6-1)
3. Tennessee (7-0)
4. Arkansas (6-1)
6. Georgia (8-1)
8. Florida (7-0)
14. Vanderbilt (7-1)
15. Texas (5-1
16. Oklahoma (6-0)
18. Mississippi State (6-1)
24. Ole Miss (6-1)
Defending national champion Tennessee followed a season-opening explosive sweep of Hofstra last weekend by sweeping Samford in Knoxville. Florida remained undefeated, too, sweeping Dayton in Gainesville.
The SEC added two more teams to a top 25, as Ole Miss and Oklahoma turned in a pair of impressive weekend. The Sooners beat top-10 teams in Virginia and Oregon State while Ole Miss topped No. 22 TCU.
The Bulldogs will work to maintain a top-10 ranking through nonconference play before starting SEC action hosting Kentucky on March 14.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Where Georgia basketball stands in SEC home stretch
UGA still is considered a bubble team by many national projections, but it did fall to the wrong side of the fence after two losses last week.
Georgia basketball letting emotions fuel off-week before crucial SEC finish
Georgia has lost several key games that have boosted other SEC teams into positions that the Bulldogs came one possession short of taking for themselves.
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.