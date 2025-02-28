Georgia Bulldogs
Ex-Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith primed for dynamic NFL Scouting Combine workout

By
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith is expected to put on a show during his NFL Scouting Combine workout Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I definitely set my goal pretty high for the 40 (yard dash) and everything I do here,” Smith said. “So, I’m excited to compete (Saturday). I’m looking forward it.”

Smith is considered one of the fastest receivers among prospects for the NFL draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Pressure, it brings out the best in you,” Smith said. “I welcome pressure. I’m not here to duck pressure in any way. So, I’m here to compete at the highest level and show that I can compete at the highest level. So, I’m excited to run, for sure.”

Smith, who’s 6-foot and 185 pounds, played in 47 games for the Bulldogs. He caught 68 passes for 1,356 yards (19.9 yard per catch) and 10 touchdowns. His history of several injuries will scare off some teams. Also, he was credited by Pro Football Focus with 10 dropped passes heading into the Sugar Bowl.

While he plans to run and do the drills, Smith will do his bench press at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 12.

Smith has spoken openly about his dropped passes and the topic has come up in interviews with teams.

“It was very tough,” Smith said.

He doesn’t want to be viewed as a track guy.

“Coming into college, I could have not played football,” Smith said. “Could have did track straight out of high school, but I chose to go to college and graduate. Played football as well, but track definitely helped me with my speed.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

