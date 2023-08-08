College football countdown - 18 days: Georgia starts No. 1 in Coaches Poll

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia took 61 of 66 first-place votes to start the season as the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, that was announced this week. It’s the first time that Georgia starts at the top since 2008.

Michigan is No. 2, despite no first-place votes. Alabama is No. 3 with four first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 4 with the other first-place vote. LSU rounds out the Top 5.

Here is the complete poll:

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (61)

2. Michigan

3. Alabama (4)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, UTSA, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Kentucky, Baylor, Troy, Arkansas, NC State, Fresno State, Boise State, Auburn, Minnesota, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Maryland, SMU, South Alabama, Illinois, Wake Forest, Air Force, Toledo, Washington State, Houston, Duke, Brigham Young, Arizona, Memphis, Kansas, James Madison

