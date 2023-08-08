College football countdown - 18 days: Georgia starts No. 1 in Coaches Poll

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.
Two-time defending national champion Georgia took 61 of 66 first-place votes to start the season as the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, that was announced this week. It’s the first time that Georgia starts at the top since 2008.
Michigan is No. 2, despite no first-place votes. Alabama is No. 3 with four first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 4 with the other first-place vote. LSU rounds out the Top 5.
Here is the complete poll:
Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Georgia (61)
2. Michigan
3. Alabama (4)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Tennessee
11. Washington
12. Texas
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. TCU
17. Kansas State
18. Oregon State
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Tulane
24. Texas Tech
25. Texas A&M
Others receiving votes: Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, UTSA, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Kentucky, Baylor, Troy, Arkansas, NC State, Fresno State, Boise State, Auburn, Minnesota, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Maryland, SMU, South Alabama, Illinois, Wake Forest, Air Force, Toledo, Washington State, Houston, Duke, Brigham Young, Arizona, Memphis, Kansas, James Madison
