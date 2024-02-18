From 2003: Charles ‘Lefty’ Driesell retires from Georgia State

Driesell tossed off witticisms in a gravelly voice, its Tidewater inflection a carryover from his roots in eastern Virginia. He once called his buttoned-down ACC rival Dean Smith of North Carolina “the only man in history who’s won 800 games and been the underdog in every one of them.”

Driesell, if anything, pumped up his team’s ability to anyone who would listen. His gung-ho personality built an ACC power at Maryland from 1969 to 1986. He still had some of the old fire for Georgia State. This past November, he put on Mickey Mouse ears to complain that the media were ignoring the Panthers. “We ain’t no Mickey Mouse program,” he said.

Longtime Driesell confidants said his brash persona sometimes hurt him, especially when Maryland player Len Bias died and critics made Driesell a large target of blame. His extroverted nature led him to be portrayed at times as a great recruiter but not a good coach.

“His public persona was nothing like him in private,” Holland said. “People who got to know him found that, ‘There’s a lot more to this guy than what I’m reading in the media.’ . . . He always wore his heart on his sleeve, and you always knew where he stood.”

John Feinstein, who covered Driesell’s Maryland team for the Washington Post, called him “one of the giants, right below the Woodens and Smiths and Krzyzewskis and Knights. . . . He should be in the Hall of Fame, and he’s not for two reasons: He never made the Final Four, and Len Bias. They shouldn’t hold the Final Four against him, and while the Bias thing will always be part of his resume, it’s not Lefty’s fault he died.”

