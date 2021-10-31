ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Matt Ryan on loss to Panthers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had a tough day agains the Panthers with two interceptions.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top