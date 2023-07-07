College football countdown - 50 days: Kickoff in less than two months

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

We are under two months before the start of the 2023 college football season. The schedule begins Aug. 26 – 50 days from today – with a slate of seven major games. The biggest opening games feature Notre Dame and Southern Cal. Notre Dame plays Navy in Dublin, Ireland (2:30 p.m., NBC), and Southern Cal hosts San Jose State (8 p.m., Pac-12).

The SEC gets underway with Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii (7:30 p.m., SEC).

Other games include: Texas-El Paso at Jacksonville State (5:30 p.m., CBSSN), Massachusetts at New Mexico State (7 p.m., ESPN), Ohio at San Diego State (7 p.m., FS1) and Florida International at Louisiana Tech (9 p.m., CBSSN).

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

