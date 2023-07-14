College football countdown - 43 days: No specifics on Big 12 expansion

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

For today’s countdown, we return to the Big 12. The conference will lose Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC next season.

As for plans to replace and/or expand after the losses of the big-time members, its commissioner wasn’t giving specifics this week.

“We have a plan,” Brett Yormark said. “And we have a plan for expansion. I’m not really going to address it today. Hopefully we can execute that plan sooner, rather than later.”

The Big 12 officially added BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF earlier this month.

