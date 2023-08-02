College football countdown - 24 days: Georgia not alone in SEC looking for QB

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, opens practice this week. The search to replace quarterback Stetson Bennett is on. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are competing for the job.

Georgia isn’t the only SEC school beginning fall practice with an unsettled situation at quarterback.

* At Alabama, one-time Notre Dame starter Tyler Buchner rejoined his old offensive coordinator, newly hired Tommy Rees, to challenge 2022 backup Jalen Milroe and former five-star recruit Ty Simpson.

* Ole Miss has incumbent Jaxson Dart, a USC transfer, but coach Lane Kiffin brought in Spencer Sanders, who was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and a 2021 first-team All-Big 12 performer. Plus, Kiffin landed LSU transfer Walker Howard.

* Florida moves on without NFL draft fourth-overall selection Anthony Richardson. But the Gators welcome Graham Mertz, a three-year starter at Wisconsin. He’s competing against Jack Miller, who passed for 180 yards in a 30-3 bowl loss to Oregon State.

* Brady Cook has started the last 14 games for Missouri, going back to the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl. But, coach Eliah Drinkwitz said, “he’s going to have his hands full holding onto that position with Sam Horn and Jake Garcia.” Garcia played in eight games at Miami last season, and like Horn is a former four-star recruit.

* At Texas A&M, Conner Weigman started four late-season games, passing for eight touchdowns without an interception. But former LSU starter Max Johnson is back after his season was cut short by a broken hand.

* Robby Ashford was a dual-threat at QB last season for Auburn, but only threw seven touchdown passes. Michigan State graduate transfer Payton Thorne, a 29-game starter and two-time team captain for the Spartans, has arrived to compete for the No. 1 job.

* Kentucky brought in Devin Leary from North Carolina State to replace starter Will Levis, a second-round pick in the NFL draft.

* Tennessee is replacing Hendon Hooker, the SEC offensive player of the year. Strong-armed Joe Milton is poised for a promotion to the starting job.

The league has a handful of entrenched returning starters, led by LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.