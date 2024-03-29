Baseball begins in Baltimore but bridge victims, heroes are not forgotten

The Orioles began a new baseball season Thursday, two days after a powerless cargo ship struck a support pillar and caused the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six workers.

During the Opening Day game Thursday at Camden Yards, Sgt. Paul Pastorek, Cpl. Jeremy Herbert and Officer Garry Kirts of the Maryland Transportation Authority were honored for their actions in halting bridge traffic and preventing further loss of life.

The three said in a statement that they were “proud to carry out our duties as officers of this state to save the lives that we could.”

We are thankful for the members of @TheMDTA who saved lives earlier this week by swiftly shutting down the Francis Scott Key Bridge 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bYP3JlhY7q — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 28, 2024

The Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 in the game. The Angels are managed by former Braves third-base coach Ron Washington.

Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes allowed one baserunner in a dominant six innings, and Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered as the Orioles began their division-title defense.

Mike Trout hit a first-inning home run off Burnes, but the Angels were silenced by the new Baltimore ace after that. Burnes (1-0) struck out 11 in his first start after the Orioles acquired him from Milwaukee in an offseason trade.

Burnes joined Bob Gibson in 1967 as the only pitchers with at least 11 strikeouts, no walks and one or fewer runs allowed on opening day.

Baltimore also began a new era this week when David Rubenstein bought control of the team Wednesday from the Angelos family that had owned the Orioles since 1993.

Rubenstein held a news conference before the game. He was joined by other members of the new ownership team, plus Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. Much of the brief question-and-answer period involved queries from reporters about the bridge collapse.

“Baltimore is being tested right now, but Baltimore’s been tested before,” Moore said. “And every time, we stand up on two feet, we dust ourselves off, and we keep moving forward.”