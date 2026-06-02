Peach Bowl names David Epps new CEO, succeeding longtime leader Gary Stokan

David Epps is the new CEO of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, succeeding Gary Stokan, who retired after last season.

Epps, an Atlanta native, started as an intern in 1994 and ascended to the top spot after most recently serving as the COO and vice president of marketing.

“It is an incredible honor and the fulfillment of a career-long dream to take on this role after more than 30 years with the organization,” Epps said in a statement. “We are operating at the highest level in our history, but we aren’t satisfied to ‘take a knee’ on that success. We’re at an inflection point within an inflection point in college football, and our focus is to stay ahead of that — continuing to deliver best-in-class events, strengthen our partnerships and ensure the Peach Bowl organization and Atlanta remain central to the future of the sport.”

The Peach Bowl, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is an integral part of the landscape in collegiate sports, positioned as one of the College Football Playoff bowls.

Epps joins at a critical time, with the transformation that includes the transfer portal, NIL and conference realignment. There’s also continuing discussion about expanding the playoff format.