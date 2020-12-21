X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United’s Gabriel Heinze

Gabriel Heinze, coach of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield, gives instructions to his players during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Aucas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium in Quito, Ecuador. (Dolores Ochoa/AP)
Gabriel Heinze, coach of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield, gives instructions to his players during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Aucas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium in Quito, Ecuador. (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United | 30 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shares his thoughts on new Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze, who was introduced to the media by the MLS club on Monday.

xx

xx

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.