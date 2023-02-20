X
MLS predicted standings for 2023 season

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Doug Roberson’s predicted final standings for the Eastern and Western conferences:

East

1. Philadelphia

2. Cincinnati

3. Nashville

4. Columbus

5. Toronto

6. New England

7. Miami

8. Orlando

9. Atlanta United

10. Charlotte

11. NYCFC

12. Red Bulls

13. D.C. United

14. Chicago

15. Montreal

West

1. LAFC

2. Austin

3. Dallas

4. Minnesota

5. San Jose

6. Real Salt Lake

7. Seattle

8. Portland

9. L.A. Galaxy

10. Houston

11. Sporting KC

12. Vancouver

13. Colorado

14. St. Louis

Champion: Philadelphia

Golden Boot winner: Carlos Vela

