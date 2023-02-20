MLS predicted standings for 2023 season

Doug Roberson’s predicted final standings for the Eastern and Western conferences:
East
1. Philadelphia
2. Cincinnati
3. Nashville
4. Columbus
5. Toronto
6. New England
7. Miami
8. Orlando
9. Atlanta United
10. Charlotte
11. NYCFC
12. Red Bulls
13. D.C. United
14. Chicago
15. Montreal
West
1. LAFC
2. Austin
3. Dallas
4. Minnesota
5. San Jose
6. Real Salt Lake
7. Seattle
8. Portland
9. L.A. Galaxy
10. Houston
11. Sporting KC
12. Vancouver
13. Colorado
14. St. Louis
Champion: Philadelphia
Golden Boot winner: Carlos Vela
