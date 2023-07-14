Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Orlando

Atlanta United (9-5-8) will host Orlando (9-6-7) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox and on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.
Here is a scouting report for the game:
Orlando manager: Oscar Pareja
Orlando on road: 4-3-3
Atlanta United at home: 7-1-3
Orlando goals for/against: 32/27
Orlando expected goals for/against: 27.7/26.9
Orlando past five matches: T-T-W-W-L
Atlanta United goals for/against: 41/37
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 31.7/27.6
Atlanta United past five matches: D-L-W-W-L
Orlando key players
Facundo Torres: Seven goals, two assists
Duncan McGuire: Seven goals, two assists
Martin Ojeda: Four goals, five assists
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 10 assists
Tyler Wolff: Four goals
Brooks Lennon: Three goals, seven assists
Talking points
1. Fresh legs. The Five Stripes played at Montreal on Saturday and at New England on Wednesday. Manager Gonzalo Pineda started the same 11 players in both games. It seems probable that Pineda will have to juggle some parts of the lineup for Saturday’s match.
2. Up top. Giorgos Giakoumakis didn’t make the trip to Montreal or to New England. With the team about to have a week off, it seems likely that he won’t play against Orlando so that he can take that extra time to properly heal his hamstring. Miguel Berry has played the past two matches at striker but hasn’t scored. Machop Chol came off the bench and was lively at New England, scoring one goal.
Injury reports
Atlanta United
Questionable: Giakoumakis (hamstring) and Miles Robinson (international duty)
Out: Franco Ibarra (loan).
Orlando
Out: Gastón González (left thigh), Adam Grinwis (concussion protocol), Mikey Halliday (left thigh) and Abdi Salim (left knee).
Officiating crew
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Brian Poeschel
Fourth official: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Michael Radchuk
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Luis Abram
Centerback JuanJo Purata
Centerback Ronald Hernandez
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Edwin Mosquera
Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Attacking midfielder Derrick Etienne
Striker Machop Chol
