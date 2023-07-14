Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Orlando

Atlanta United (9-5-8) will host Orlando (9-6-7) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox and on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

Orlando manager: Oscar Pareja

Orlando on road: 4-3-3

Atlanta United at home: 7-1-3

Orlando goals for/against: 32/27

Orlando expected goals for/against: 27.7/26.9

Orlando past five matches: T-T-W-W-L

Atlanta United goals for/against: 41/37

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 31.7/27.6

Atlanta United past five matches: D-L-W-W-L

Orlando key players

Facundo Torres: Seven goals, two assists

Duncan McGuire: Seven goals, two assists

Martin Ojeda: Four goals, five assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 10 assists

Tyler Wolff: Four goals

Brooks Lennon: Three goals, seven assists

Talking points

1. Fresh legs. The Five Stripes played at Montreal on Saturday and at New England on Wednesday. Manager Gonzalo Pineda started the same 11 players in both games. It seems probable that Pineda will have to juggle some parts of the lineup for Saturday’s match.

2. Up top. Giorgos Giakoumakis didn’t make the trip to Montreal or to New England. With the team about to have a week off, it seems likely that he won’t play against Orlando so that he can take that extra time to properly heal his hamstring. Miguel Berry has played the past two matches at striker but hasn’t scored. Machop Chol came off the bench and was lively at New England, scoring one goal.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Giakoumakis (hamstring) and Miles Robinson (international duty)

Out: Franco Ibarra (loan).

Orlando

Out: Gastón González (left thigh), Adam Grinwis (concussion protocol), Mikey Halliday (left thigh) and Abdi Salim (left knee).

Officiating crew

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Brian Poeschel

Fourth official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Ronald Hernandez

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Edwin Mosquera

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Attacking midfielder Derrick Etienne

Striker Machop Chol