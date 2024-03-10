In a positive sign, Atlanta United rolled over New England in different ways

That was the point, the players said.

“Hopefully. It is really important when you win a game, but it is even more important when you can win the game with a big scoreline, like four or five goals, that sends a message,” said Giorgos Giakoumakis, who scored his first hat trick for the club. “It is good to do that, because so far, we had not shown anything yet.”

Offensively, we were trying to figure out how we were going to connect with each other again, with some players having to adjust to a new system and how we play, so hopefully this is the start and gives the fans confidence too.”

The goals came from different methods and only one was the result of an individual piece of magic that can be difficult to produce each week.

The first was a penalty kick scored by Thiago Almada, produced from a moment of hustle by Giakoumakis to be first to a loose ball in the 18-yard box.

The second came from a handball in the box on a cross hit by Xande Silva.

The third, for a fan of the sport, was a beautiful bit of a build-up play that started five yards from Atlanta United’s end line with a calm pass from centerback Derrick Williams and ended with a pinpoint cross from Brooks Lennon to Giakoumakis, who hammered it with his head at the back post.

The fourth was the moment of individual brilliance from Giakoumakis who hit a left-footed volley from a very tight angle with an audacity and pace that seemed to surprise New England goalkeeper Henrich Ravas. Giakoumakis became the fifth player in MLS history to reach 20 career goals scored during the regular season in less than 2,000 minutes.

“I think if we play this way and convince ourselves that we’re a great team when we’re playing well, when we’re united, when we’re pressing well, wanting the ball, then we can hurt a lot of teams and win a lot of points and end up winning a title or at the top of the table,” Almada said.

New England’s salve was a late goal scored by Carles Gil when Atlanta United’s players lost their focus on a corner kick, which manager Gonzalo Pineda and goalkeeper Brad Guzan said can’t happen. Breaking concentration, particularly on restarts, has been an issue for Atlanta United for several seasons.

But the goal allowed was just a pothole on an otherwise smooth performance by Atlanta United. Guzan credited Williams and centerback partner Stian Gregersen for their toughness in holding New England’s offense in check. The Revs finished with an expected goals total of 1.2. Atlanta United’s players blocked four shots and limited New England to five shots on goal.

“It’s another 90 minutes of them playing together and the partnership and that’s what we need to continue to grow,” Guzan said.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.