X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne training with team

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Thiago Almada and Derrick Etienne have resumed training with Atlanta United during its camp in Mexico, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday.

Neither Almada, an attacking midfielder, nor Etienne, a winger, participated Saturday in the team’s friendly at Chattanooga. The team will play its second friendly at Atlante on Saturday. Etienne was rehabbing an undisclosed injury sustained with Columbus last season. Almada experienced a “knock” during a training session last week.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Pineda said the players are being brought along slowly.

“We try to be very careful with that and trying to set the right fundamentals physically, but also technically and tactically for the players to succeed in the rest of the year,” he said.

Pineda said Etienne’s integration into the team is going very well, saying he was fun and brings a good mood to the squad. Etienne signed as a free agent from Columbus after setting career highs in goals (9) and assists (6) last season. He has 17 goals and 17 assists in 148 appearances with the Red Bulls (2016-19), Cincinnati (2019) and Columbus (2020-22).

Etienne said he’s glad finally to be working with his teammates as they learn tendencies.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before it all gets going and (it) will be quick,” he said.

Etienne will bring speed and a willingness to run behind defensive lines, which is something Pineda has wanted, and he said he doesn’t always need the ball. Etienne also brings familiarity with Andrew Gutman, who likely will play behind him as the left fullback, from their time at Cincinnati.

Etienne said he’s been fortunate to play with skilled attacking midfielders such as Kaku, Lucas Zelarayan and now Almada.

“I feel like it’s an another threat that teams have to worry about because like you said, it’s something that’s been lacking so far, but I think that it’s only a matter of time,” he said.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Braves to hire Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager 2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United attempting to change culture by honoring Anton Walkes
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day

Credit: TNS

Taking a look at who can fill Georgia Tech’s biggest lineup holes

Credit: TNS

Taking a look at who can fill Georgia Tech’s biggest lineup holes

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
32m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United confirms signing of Luis Abram
10m ago
Atlanta United attempting to change culture by honoring Anton Walkes
5h ago
Atlanta United’s Tyler Wolff learned from loan experience
20h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
2h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
7h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top