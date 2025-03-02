Atlanta United’s second-half issues becoming worrisome

If the first match set off an alarm like an open refrigerator door, the second match may sound like an ambulance.
For the second consecutive match, Atlanta United played a strong first half only to crumble in the second half. Charlotte took advantage to score two goals within four minutes, both happening in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, for a 2-0 victory.
Atlanta United’s first defeat came on the heels of it giving up two goals in the second half of its season-opener against Montreal. Atlanta United scored late to win 3-2.
The result of the poor play is clear. Why it’s happening isn’t so clear.
“I don’t know why,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “It’s not good enough to go from the half we had in the first half of last week and this week and then to then see the response in both games for the second half is not good enough.”
It’s shocking because in the first half of the two matches, Atlanta United has been excellent.
It limited Charlotte to two shots in first half, while posting 10. It limited Montreal to three shots in the first half, while taking nine.
And about those siren-blasting second halves …
Montreal took 10 shots in the second half, Charlotte took eight.
“Then the second half starts exactly as it started against Montreal. I don’t know — we have to ask now,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We have to find out what’s happening there. We cannot go out in the second half. It can’t be fatigue when it happens after two minutes.”
Neither of Charlotte’s goals were the result of better tactics or skill. Both came from long balls over the top that Atlanta United didn’t properly deal with. Both were similar to Montreal’s first goal.
“I think when you dominate a first half so well, you probably go back into the locker room saying, ‘more of the same,’” midfielder Jay Fortune said. “And maybe you get a little too excited going to the second which might sound crazy, and then I think maybe we get away from what worked in the first half, in that excitement, but I think it’s definitely something that we need to figure out immediately and put a fix to it, because it’s hurting us.”
Deila spoke frequently after Saturday’s loss about the team’s play in the preseason, noting they were unbeaten in six matches, including the win against Montreal.
He said there were some lapses in those matches in which the team wasn’t punished, but he said it frequently played better in the first halves than in the second halves.
“It can be that some players are not at the top level, fitness-wise,” Deila said. “And also coming back from an injury or not having played on this level before, or don’t play in that position. There can be many things like that. But right now, it’s not the time for excuses. We have to find reasons and then do something about it.”
Next week’s opponent, Red Bulls, is certainly not one that Atlanta United can play another poor second half. Red Bulls are coming off a 2-0 win against Nashville. Its pressing, frantic pace can result in a swarm of goals against an opponent that isn’t focused or lethargic.
“You learn through experiences,” Deila said. “That’s the second time now I’ve seen. We came away from it last week. And now we didn’t. There was not that bad as last week because that was in a different way. But we need to be accountable. Everybody. Starts with me and then also the whole team. And we need to improve what we did in the second half because we are better than that.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Atlanta United’s defenders know what didn’t go well in opener against Montreal
A lack of organization and communication were among the issues for Atlanta United’s defense in the second half Saturday.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake