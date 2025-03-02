Atlanta United’s second-half issues becoming worrisome

The result of the poor play is clear. Why it’s happening isn’t so clear.

“I don’t know why,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “It’s not good enough to go from the half we had in the first half of last week and this week and then to then see the response in both games for the second half is not good enough.”

It’s shocking because in the first half of the two matches, Atlanta United has been excellent.

It limited Charlotte to two shots in first half, while posting 10. It limited Montreal to three shots in the first half, while taking nine.

And about those siren-blasting second halves …

Montreal took 10 shots in the second half, Charlotte took eight.

“Then the second half starts exactly as it started against Montreal. I don’t know — we have to ask now,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We have to find out what’s happening there. We cannot go out in the second half. It can’t be fatigue when it happens after two minutes.”

Neither of Charlotte’s goals were the result of better tactics or skill. Both came from long balls over the top that Atlanta United didn’t properly deal with. Both were similar to Montreal’s first goal.

“I think when you dominate a first half so well, you probably go back into the locker room saying, ‘more of the same,’” midfielder Jay Fortune said. “And maybe you get a little too excited going to the second which might sound crazy, and then I think maybe we get away from what worked in the first half, in that excitement, but I think it’s definitely something that we need to figure out immediately and put a fix to it, because it’s hurting us.”

Deila spoke frequently after Saturday’s loss about the team’s play in the preseason, noting they were unbeaten in six matches, including the win against Montreal.

He said there were some lapses in those matches in which the team wasn’t punished, but he said it frequently played better in the first halves than in the second halves.

“It can be that some players are not at the top level, fitness-wise,” Deila said. “And also coming back from an injury or not having played on this level before, or don’t play in that position. There can be many things like that. But right now, it’s not the time for excuses. We have to find reasons and then do something about it.”

Next week’s opponent, Red Bulls, is certainly not one that Atlanta United can play another poor second half. Red Bulls are coming off a 2-0 win against Nashville. Its pressing, frantic pace can result in a swarm of goals against an opponent that isn’t focused or lethargic.

“You learn through experiences,” Deila said. “That’s the second time now I’ve seen. We came away from it last week. And now we didn’t. There was not that bad as last week because that was in a different way. But we need to be accountable. Everybody. Starts with me and then also the whole team. And we need to improve what we did in the second half because we are better than that.”

