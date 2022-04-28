Atlanta United will attempt to fill open roster slots

Atlanta United will attempt to sign three players to fill the spots vacated Wednesday when the team placed Brad Guzan, Ozzie Alonso and Dylan Castanheira on the season-ending injury list, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday.
“That’s the idea,” Pineda said. “We’ll have more conversations with the front office and we’ll see what what we can do there.”
MLS rules are difficult to follow for such signings:
From the MLS website: “The club will remain responsible for the injured player’s full Salary Budget Charge. Clubs may execute a trade to create Salary Budget space in order to sign such a replacement player. This is the only circumstance in which a club may trade for Salary Budget space. Clubs are only able to receive Salary Budget relief (paid out of the club’s own pocket) for a season-ending injury under the following parameters:
- The injured player must be earning at least $100,000 per annum.
- The injured player must have suffered the season-ending injury prior to the close of the Primary Transfer Window and the new player must be acquired as of such date.
- The replacement player may earn up to $250,000 but not more than the player who suffered the season-ending injury.
- The replacement player’s charge will be billed back to the club.
- Clubs will only be allowed to sign one such replacement player per MLS League Season.”
Pineda said the players signed may not be in the same positions as those vacated. Guzan and Castanheira are goalkeepers. Alonso is a midfielder. The team acquired Rocco Rios Novo on loan from Lanus in Argentina. He will occupy one of the goalkeeper slots.
The team will play at Montreal on Saturday.
Several players were listed as out on Thursday’s injury report, including centerback George Campbell. Pineda said that centerbacks Alan Franco and Alex de John are fit and available to start in place of Campbell.
