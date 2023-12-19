Atlanta United selects two goalkeepers in MLS draft

Hibbert, who has family in Atlanta and Savannah, was considered the No. 2-rated goalkeeper in this draft. Hibbert, a sophomore, has made 20 appearances for the Huskies. Hibbert said his dream is to play professionally. He said he hopes that negotiations go well.

“I’d love to start my career at Atlanta united,” he said. “I think the academy is great. I think the second team is great. I think the first team environment is phenomenal. So I’m so ecstatic that they selected me in the draft with the 19th pick.”

If Hibbert returns to school, Atlanta United would retain his rights.

Hibbert said he is good with the ball at his feet because of his experience in youth soccer playing as a right wing. When he turned eight years old, Hibbert said he played goalkeeper two age groups up for one team and right wing for his age group on another. This continued until he turned 13 when he moved to the Red Bulls academy.

Hibbert said he hopes to “be a sponge” and learn from Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg and Josh Cohen. Hibbert said he understands that he will most likely play for Atlanta United 2 in MLS Next Pro.

“I’ve seen the level and it’s just a step up from college,” he said. “So I’m super-excited to learn from the goalkeeper coach, f rom the goalkeepers and ultimately get some minutes with the second team to help the team win some games.”

Mols, a sophomore from Kentucky, allowed 16 goals in 15 appearances this season.

Additionally, the team traded Garrison Tubbs, whom it just signed to a Homegrown contract on Friday, to D.C. United in exchange for more than $200,000 in Allocation Money. Bocanegra said there was interest in Tubbs, so signing him was a way for the team generate some Allocation Money for other moves it hopes to make.

Atlanta United received the 33rd pick in the draft in a trade with the L.A. Galaxy in exchange for the rights to Miguel Berry. Atlanta United traded that pick and the 72nd pick to Chicago for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

The team selected Javier Armas, a senior midfielder/defender from Oregon State, with the No. 48 pick. He made 77 appearances, with 71 starts. Armas played in Deportivo La Coruna’s academy in Spain. Bocanegra said they liked his versatility.

Atlanta United has had more misses than hits in the drafts, which is not uncommon. The hits include selecting Miles Robinson and Julian Gressel in its first draft in 2017, Jon Gallagher the next year and Aiden McFadden in 2021.

Atlanta United draft selections through the years:

2017: Miles Robinson, Julian Gressel, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp

2018: Jon Gallagher, Oliver Shannon, Gordon Wild, Paul Christensen

2019: Anderson Asiedu, Amir Bashti

2020: Patrick Nielsen, Phillip Goodrum

2021: Josh Bauer

2022: Tristan Trager, Daniel Bloyou, Erik Centeno, Tola Showumni

2023: Jayden Hibbert, Javier Armas, Casper Mols

