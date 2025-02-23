Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United posts world’s third-largest attendance

Atlanta United fans cheer during the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United fans cheer during the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s match against Montreal on Saturday will be one of the world’s five-most attended soccer matches this weekend.

The club posted an announced attendance of 65,520 for it season-opener, a 3-2 win. The capacity was diminished because several sections in the upper deck were unavailable because of ongoing construction.

Through Saturday night, that total trailed only the 81,365 that were at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Germany for Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 win on Saturday against Union Berlin, and 68,271 that were at the San Siro in Milan, Italy for Inter Milan’s 1-0 win over Genoa, also on Saturday.

Two games on Sunday could surpass Atlanta United’s total. Real Madrid is scheduled to host Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which has a capacity of 78,297, and Bayern Munich are scheduled to host Frankfurt at Allianz Area, which has a capacity of 75,024.

Atlanta United has led MLS in attendance every season it started in 2017.

Saturday’s total was the team’s sixth-largest for a home-opener. The largest was 72,035 in 2018

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

