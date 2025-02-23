Atlanta United posts world’s third-largest attendance

Atlanta United’s match against Montreal on Saturday will be one of the world’s five-most attended soccer matches this weekend.

The club posted an announced attendance of 65,520 for it season-opener, a 3-2 win. The capacity was diminished because several sections in the upper deck were unavailable because of ongoing construction.

Through Saturday night, that total trailed only the 81,365 that were at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Germany for Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 win on Saturday against Union Berlin, and 68,271 that were at the San Siro in Milan, Italy for Inter Milan’s 1-0 win over Genoa, also on Saturday.