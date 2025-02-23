Atlanta United posts world’s third-largest attendance

Atlanta United’s match against Montreal on Saturday will be one of the world’s five-most attended soccer matches this weekend.
The club posted an announced attendance of 65,520 for it season-opener, a 3-2 win. The capacity was diminished because several sections in the upper deck were unavailable because of ongoing construction.
Through Saturday night, that total trailed only the 81,365 that were at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Germany for Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 win on Saturday against Union Berlin, and 68,271 that were at the San Siro in Milan, Italy for Inter Milan’s 1-0 win over Genoa, also on Saturday.
Two games on Sunday could surpass Atlanta United’s total. Real Madrid is scheduled to host Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which has a capacity of 78,297, and Bayern Munich are scheduled to host Frankfurt at Allianz Area, which has a capacity of 75,024.
Atlanta United has led MLS in attendance every season it started in 2017.
Saturday’s total was the team’s sixth-largest for a home-opener. The largest was 72,035 in 2018
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
