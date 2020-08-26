Atlanta United missing 4 key players for Miami

In addition to fullback Franco Escobar, who was suspended by the league for one game on Monday for violent conduct in last week’s win against Nashville, and centerback Fernando Meza, who is out 2-3 weeks with some type of knee injury that the team won’t disclose, neither midfielder Emerson Hyndman nor Ezequiel Barco made the game-day roster. Each have some sort of lower body injury and are “day to day.” Neither were included on the injury report sent in 48 hours before the start of the game though Barco was later added and listed as “questionable.” Barco didn’t make the gameday roster for the Nashville game, either. He was said to have suffered a “knock” the day before the game. Interim manager Stephen Glass has declined to provide any information about Barco’s situation.

MLS has no protocol that requires teams to submit accurate injury reports, nor any punishment for those that fail to do so.