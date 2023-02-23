Atlanta United holding out hope on Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said the franchise is holding out hope that striker Giorgos Giakoumakis’ visa will be approved in time for him to be available for Saturday’s season-opening game at 7:30 p.m. against San Jose at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But with less than three days remaining, Pineda described the probability of his availability as slim.
Even if the visa is approved Friday, it would be surprising to see Giakoumakis in the starting lineup because he hasn’t played in a match since Jan. 27 when he was with Celtic. Atlanta United announced the transfer of Giakoumakis from Celtic on Feb. 8.
If Giakoumakis isn’t available or is not selected for the game-day roster, Pineda either could turn to Homegrown signee Jackson Conway or Miguel Berry, whose acquisition from D.C. United was announced Monday. Machop Chol, who started three games at striker during the exhibition season, will not be available because of a hamstring injury suffered in the first half against Toluca on Feb. 15.
Pineda said he likes Berry because of similarities to Giakoumakis, including his ability and willingness to make runs behind centerbacks, desire to press and his size (6 feet, 3 inches). Berry scored 10 goals with Columbus in 34 matches. He was traded to D.C. United last season.
“I think what he did, especially in 2021, I think, in Columbus, is very encouraging that he’s a player that can impact in real games in MLS,” Pineda said.
Pineda said he isn’t worried that Berry failed to score in 14 appearances with D.C. United because that team was struggling in many areas.
Midfielder Ozzie Alonso (ACL), Tyler Wolff (shoulder) and Santiago Sosa (suspension) will not be available for Saturday’s match.
Winger Caleb Wiley cleared concussion protocols and will be available. Erik Lopez is training with Atlanta United 2 but will be available, according to Pineda.
If goalkeeper Brad Guzan plays, he will be the team captain, Pineda said. Guzan suffered an Achilles rupture last season. He played in all but one of the team’s exhibition games. He was held out of the one (Toluca) in which he didn’t play because he was going to play 90 minutes a few days later at St. Louis.
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox
March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.
March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
