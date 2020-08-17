Atlanta United focused on communication, aggression under Glass

Guzan said the amount of conversation with de Boer and his staff “wasn’t happening to the extent it’s happening now.” Guzan said there were conversations between players and de Boer in Orlando in an attempt to get better results but that it was clear that the team wasn’t playing as a group and there weren’t plans of attack.

Once of the best attacking teams in MLS in 2017 and ’18 when it scored 70 goals each season in 34 games, Atlanta United was the only team of the 24 that competed in Orlando that failed to score.

“When we got home it was for us as a club one of our lowest points in the past 3 1/2, 4 years,” Larentowicz said.

The team hasn’t scored in four consecutive games across all competitions, a span of 395 minutes. The team has scored just four goals in five games.

Under Glass, Larentowicz described video sessions before training, drills during practice to reinforce what was discussed and conversations during practice over and over with the purpose of creating building blocks to make Atlanta a more potent team.

“It comes with communicating that message and communicating it clearly and doing it in a repetitive nature so that you know exactly what you are doing,” Larentowicz said. “When guys feel like they know what they are supposed to be doing and are comfortable and fee like his is who I am and this is what I do well and this makes sense to me, then it should give guys confidence.”

Asked if that level of communication and repetition was happening under de Boer, Larentowicz said that he discussed his objectives all the time and theorized the increased communication under Glass may be a result of the compressed time to get the team ready for the next six games.

Tactically, Larentowicz said that Glass has mixed pairings of players, formations and groups to allow players to show who they are.

“Objective is to recapture some of the identity that was lost in the past,” Larentowicz said. “Hopefully you being to see those on Saturday. I can’t promise that it’s going to be an immediate return but that’s what we are working toward.”

Guzan said the team is “100 percent much better” tactically and with its organization in training.

“Who do we want to be as Atlanta United? We want to be this attacking team and I think the understanding, the responsibilities of everyone on the field, including attacking players of how to exploit space, where to exploit space ... that part has been very good,” he said. “Much better in training. Much more direction. If that direction isn’t clear, then that’s when I’ll go back to having those little conversations (with coaching staff).”

Atlanta United coming games

Aug. 22 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 26 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

