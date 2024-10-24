‘Voice of Hawks’ Steve Holman rings in Game 3,000 on opening night

Holman never set out to chase a streak when he began his broadcasting career in 1971. For Holman, the goal was to simply follow in the footsteps of his heroes Johnny Most, Chick Hearn and Vin Scully.

“Then it got close to 1,000 and then when it hit 1,000, that was kind of a milestone,” Holman said. “The Hawks gave me a ball that was painted in my name. So, then I started really keeping track of it. Then it hit 2,000, got another ball, and then now that it’s going to hit 3,000, I hope I get another ball. That way, I’ll have one for each of my three grandkids that they can keep someday and I don’t know, maybe after I’m long gone on, it’ll be on eBay.”

Holman’s family will be on hand to celebrate his latest achievement, as they’ve done for previous milestones. Sadly, one member won’t be there. His son Steve Jr., who passed in 2018, had a major presence at each of his father’s accomplishments.

Steve Jr. had been a fixture around the Hawks for much of his life. The younger Holman served as a ball boy throughout high school and made it to many Hawks games in his lifetime.

“I did the games because he was one of my biggest advocates for this streak,” Holman said. “I mean, he would, he would send me texts during games, and so when he passed, the next night, they did a little tribute to him on the board. That was hard for me. I mean, that was, I got it through it, because he would have wanted me to do the game. A lot of people say that, but it’s true.”

While Steve Jr. pushed his father to keep calling Hawks games, the elder Holman has also found motivation in chasing Hearn’s record. Hearn called 3,338 consecutive Lakers games before his passing at the age of 85 in 2002.

“That’s always been one that everybody in broadcasting has always said would never be broken,” Holman said.

But Holman, who counts both regular-season and playoff games (but not preseason games), already has his eyes on the next milestone. Like the previous 2,999 games Wednesday night’s home opener has a lot of sentimental value.

“I mean, it just happened that this 3,000 falls on opening night,” Holman said. “But for me, the whole thing is always about the players. They’re my extended family. The Hawks are my extended family. And our fans are kind of my extended family, and it’s, it’s just kind of cool that it’s opening night.”