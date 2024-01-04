Hawks’ Trae Young third among guards after first round of All-Star voting

Young, who has two All-Star nods under his belt, missed out on last season’s All-Star game. He finished fifth among guards in the first round of fan voting last season and was not among the reserves picked.

But through 31 games, he has averaged 28.3 points and a career-best 11.3 assists, while shooting 38% on 3-point shots.

Haliburton has 24.9 points and 12.7 assists and leads the league in total assists as well as assists per game, all while shooting 50% from the field and 40.8% from 3. He’s also propelled himself into the MVP conversation after helping the Pacers to a 19-14 record.

Lillard has given the Bucks plenty in his first season in Milwaukee, averaging 25.4 points and 6.7 assists, while knocking down 36.2% of his shots from deep. He’s delivered in clutch time, too, ranking second in the league in clutch points per game with 4.8.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game takes place Feb. 18 at the Pacers’ home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with All-Star Weekend happening over three total nights from Feb. 16-18.

It returns to the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference matchup with the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters.

The teams will continue to compete to win each quarter for a charitable organization of their choosing.

NBA All-Star team captains still will be named to lead their respective teams and will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference during voting.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.

Friday will mark the next “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote will count three times and will take place every Friday until Jan. 19.

The next fan voting update will be shared Jan. 11. Voting concludes Jan. 20.