Hawks’ Trae Young explain his reasons for taking job with the Oklahoma Sooners

For Hawks guard Trae Young, returning to the University of Oklahoma in some capacity felt inevitable. On Monday, Young and the school announced that the four-time All-Star accepted a role as an assistant general manager of the Sooners’ basketball program.
“It was something that was brought to me and things like that,” Young said after Hawks shootaround Tuesday. “And we have been in discussion for a minute now, and I’m always trying to see how I can help my former team and university. Anytime I have a chance I can go watch them play in person, I always try to. So, it was a no-brainer.
“I was going to be involved with the school at some point in my career. But I think this is just the perfect time. Obviously, right now, with everything going on with NIL and all that stuff, and I don’t necessarily have to be there every day and be involved every day, but there’s certain things that I want to be involved in that can help our program continue to be better each and every year, and I want to see us win a championship soon. So this is the way I can get myself a ring.”
Young played one season with the Sooners and earned numerous honors while helping them to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Though Young won’t be suiting up for Oklahoma, he looks forward to finding ways to bring more talent to Norman.
“We’ve done a good job in a lot of our sports and winning championships and bringing in the top players in the country,” Young said. “So not just in our state or in our region, I want to bring the best players in the country and show them what Norman is like and show them what Oklahoma can do for you if you come there, and the dreams that you can achieve after you leave the university. So, those are some of the things that I want to do.”
In addition to signing on as the Sooners’ assistant general manager, Young donated $1 million. When asked where that donation will go, Young didn’t hesitate in his answer.
“I mean, to these players,” Young said. “For me, that’s what it’s all about, is these players and helping them achieve their dreams. And I know that’s going to help get the type of players that we need and we want.”
But Young isn’t looking to bring in just any talent.
“At the same time, it’s not all about the money,” Young said. “It’s about getting the right character kids and right players and building something that’s sustainable, and something that you want to be a part of every year, and kids coming up want to be a part of. So that’s the main goal. I know that million dollars is a big deal, and it’s going to be put to use for these kids coming up. But me, it’s about the winning and it’s about the connection I have with these kids.”
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
