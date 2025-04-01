Hawks’ Trae Young explain his reasons for taking job with the Oklahoma Sooners

Explore Read more about the Hawks

Young played one season with the Sooners and earned numerous honors while helping them to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Though Young won’t be suiting up for Oklahoma, he looks forward to finding ways to bring more talent to Norman.

“We’ve done a good job in a lot of our sports and winning championships and bringing in the top players in the country,” Young said. “So not just in our state or in our region, I want to bring the best players in the country and show them what Norman is like and show them what Oklahoma can do for you if you come there, and the dreams that you can achieve after you leave the university. So, those are some of the things that I want to do.”

In addition to signing on as the Sooners’ assistant general manager, Young donated $1 million. When asked where that donation will go, Young didn’t hesitate in his answer.

“I mean, to these players,” Young said. “For me, that’s what it’s all about, is these players and helping them achieve their dreams. And I know that’s going to help get the type of players that we need and we want.”

But Young isn’t looking to bring in just any talent.

“At the same time, it’s not all about the money,” Young said. “It’s about getting the right character kids and right players and building something that’s sustainable, and something that you want to be a part of every year, and kids coming up want to be a part of. So that’s the main goal. I know that million dollars is a big deal, and it’s going to be put to use for these kids coming up. But me, it’s about the winning and it’s about the connection I have with these kids.”