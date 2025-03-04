Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks sign forward Jacob Toppin to two-way spot

New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (00) shoots a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (00) shoots a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
The Hawks signed forward Jacob Toppin to their open two-way spot, according to multiple people familiar with situation.

The move comes after the team announced it signed former two-way forward/center Dominick Barlow to a multi-year deal. The team terminated the 10-day contract of guard Kevon Harris to make room for the flurry of signings.

Toppin comes to the Hawks from the Knicks, where he also played on a two-way contract.

He averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 37.5% shooting from 3 with the Westchester Knicks, the team’s G League affiliate.

Toppin appeared in 16 games this season with the Knicks.

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) attempts a shot against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Monday, February, 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher named Eastern Conference rookie of the month

