Hawks sign forward Jacob Toppin to two-way spot

The Hawks signed forward Jacob Toppin to their open two-way spot, according to multiple people familiar with situation.
The move comes after the team announced it signed former two-way forward/center Dominick Barlow to a multi-year deal. The team terminated the 10-day contract of guard Kevon Harris to make room for the flurry of signings.
Toppin comes to the Hawks from the Knicks, where he also played on a two-way contract.
He averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 37.5% shooting from 3 with the Westchester Knicks, the team’s G League affiliate.
Toppin appeared in 16 games this season with the Knicks.
