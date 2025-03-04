Hawks sign forward Jacob Toppin to two-way spot

The Hawks signed forward Jacob Toppin to their open two-way spot, according to multiple people familiar with situation.

The move comes after the team announced it signed former two-way forward/center Dominick Barlow to a multi-year deal. The team terminated the 10-day contract of guard Kevon Harris to make room for the flurry of signings.

Toppin comes to the Hawks from the Knicks, where he also played on a two-way contract.