Hawks say rookie Kobe Bufkin to miss next two weeks with thumb injury

Atlanta Hawks
1 minute ago
The Hawks announced Friday that rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will miss the next two weeks with a thumb fracture.

The team said Bufkin injured his left thumb during the College Park Skyhawks’ practice session Thursday night while on assignment. An X-ray taken earlier Friday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a left thumb fracture.

The team will reevaluate him in two weeks.

Bufkin traveled with the team to New Orleans which is its first stop on its six-day, three-game trip.

