Hawks say rookie Kobe Bufkin to miss next two weeks with thumb injury

The Hawks announced Friday that rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will miss the next two weeks with a thumb fracture.
The team said Bufkin injured his left thumb during the College Park Skyhawks’ practice session Thursday night while on assignment. An X-ray taken earlier Friday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a left thumb fracture.
The team will reevaluate him in two weeks.
Bufkin traveled with the team to New Orleans which is its first stop on its six-day, three-game trip.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: TNS
CONTINUING COVERAGEGeorgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle
Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
The Latest