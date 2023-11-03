Hawks say rookie Kobe Bufkin to miss next two weeks with thumb injury

The team said Bufkin injured his left thumb during the College Park Skyhawks’ practice session Thursday night while on assignment. An X-ray taken earlier Friday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a left thumb fracture.

The team will reevaluate him in two weeks.

Bufkin traveled with the team to New Orleans which is its first stop on its six-day, three-game trip.