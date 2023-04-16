X

Hawks Report podcast: Hawks drop Game 1 in Boston

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams and Daniel Sallerson break down the Hawks’ 112-99 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Saturday. Hear from Hawks head coach Quin Snyder and guard Dejounte Murray.

