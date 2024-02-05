Hawks guard Trae Young named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The NBA named Hawks guard Trae Young its Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for games played Jan. 29 through Feb. 4.

The honor comes days after Young missed out on being named an All-Star when the reserves were announced Thursday. It’s the first time this season Young has earned a Player of the Week nod and it’s the seventh of his career.

In three games played last week, Young averaged 31 points, 11.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game all while making 56.9% of his overall shots and 64.5% of his attempts 31 3-point attempts. He helped lead the Hawks to a perfect 3-0 record in that span with victories over the Lakers, Suns and an overtime win over the Warriors on Saturday.