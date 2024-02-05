Hawks guard Trae Young named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The NBA named Hawks guard Trae Young its Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for games played Jan. 29 through Feb. 4.
The honor comes days after Young missed out on being named an All-Star when the reserves were announced Thursday. It’s the first time this season Young has earned a Player of the Week nod and it’s the seventh of his career.
In three games played last week, Young averaged 31 points, 11.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game all while making 56.9% of his overall shots and 64.5% of his attempts 31 3-point attempts. He helped lead the Hawks to a perfect 3-0 record in that span with victories over the Lakers, Suns and an overtime win over the Warriors on Saturday.
He became the first player since Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade (March 6-9, 2009) to average at least 30 points and 10 assists on 50% field goal percentage, 60% 3-point field goal percentage and 70% shooting splits. Young became the first player in NBA history to accomplish the feat with a minimum 20 3-pointers, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Amongst Eastern Conference players this past week, Young ranked first in assists per game (11.3), 3FGM (6.7) and 3-point field goal percentage (.645%, min. 15 3FGA). He ranked fifth in points per game (31.0), tied fifth in field goals made (11.0) and steals per game (1.67).
Other Eastern Conference nominees included: Magic forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Nets wing Cam Thomas.
The NBA named Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard as its Western Conference Player of the Week.
