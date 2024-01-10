Hawks’ Clint Capela, Wesley Matthews ruled out for Wednesday game vs. 76ers

Matthews missed the first eight games of the season with a mild right calf strain, and the team placed him on a minutes restriction upon his return to the rotation.

The Hawks already have a few players missing Wednesday’s game, with De’Andre Hunter and Garrison Mathews ruled out Tuesday.

The team has not ruled out Trae Young, who remains probable with right shoulder soreness. It also added Dejounte Murray to its injury report earlier Wednesday, listing him as questionable with right hamstring tightness.

With several key rotational players dealing with bumps and bruises, the Hawks will have to get creative with their rotation. Capela’s absence opens up starter minutes for Onyeka Okongwu, and the team will lean on Bruno Fernando off the bench.

The blow of not having Capela is eased somewhat with the 76ers ruling out center Joel Embiid with left knee swelling.