Hawks’ Clint Capela, Wesley Matthews ruled out for Wednesday game vs. 76ers

Hawks center Clint Capela (15) blocks a shot on 76ers guard Jaden Springer (11) during the second half of an In-Season Tournament NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

52 minutes ago

The Hawks ruled out center Clint Capela and guard Wesley Matthews ahead of their matchup against the 76ers on Wednesday.

Per the team, Capela is dealing with right Achilles soreness, while Matthews is dealing with right calf soreness.

Capela has dealt with lower leg injuries in the past. Last season, he missed at least 10 games with a right calf strain, but has been relatively healthy through the first 35 games of the season.

Matthews missed the first eight games of the season with a mild right calf strain, and the team placed him on a minutes restriction upon his return to the rotation.

The Hawks already have a few players missing Wednesday’s game, with De’Andre Hunter and Garrison Mathews ruled out Tuesday.

The team has not ruled out Trae Young, who remains probable with right shoulder soreness. It also added Dejounte Murray to its injury report earlier Wednesday, listing him as questionable with right hamstring tightness.

With several key rotational players dealing with bumps and bruises, the Hawks will have to get creative with their rotation. Capela’s absence opens up starter minutes for Onyeka Okongwu, and the team will lean on Bruno Fernando off the bench.

The blow of not having Capela is eased somewhat with the 76ers ruling out center Joel Embiid with left knee swelling.

