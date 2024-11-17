Hawks assistant Steve Klei leaning on lessons from mentors as Skyhawks coach

“The way that I’ve kind of conceived or wanted (our system) to kind of unfold, is that there is a few really fluid interactions between the two teams — one program, two teams,” Snyder told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September. “And the people that are coaching in there, if those coaches can come and feel comfortable and understand and do the things that we’re doing, then they’re able to start that as a base there.”

Snyder and Klei have had conversations about the 31-year-old taking the step to becoming a head coach in the past. Last season, the veteran coach floated the idea of Klei taking his player-development talents to the G League to gauge his interest.

So, when Schmidt moved to the Hawks full time to help with the development of top overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, it opened up the opportunity for Klei to gain some experience.

“I couldn’t have been more excited for Ryan to get the opportunity to move up but also for myself to be able to take on a new challenge,” Klei told the AJC in a phone interview. “We’re such a close group, our coaching staff at the Hawks just to see everybody’s excitement for Ryan and myself, It was it was a really neat experience, and I know I’m just I was great very grateful for it.”

For Snyder, the move for Klei’s resume speaks for itself.

“I think kind of the sum total of his experience, everything from six years ago, when he was having to referee during practice and having, you know, Donovan Mitchell yell at him because he made what he thought was a bad call,” Snyder said.

“Like that interaction with a player, then the preparation that he did with me in the video room. Then the preparation that he did last year doing advanced scouting, the player-development component on the floor, all those things kind of collectively. A lot of it is when you’re good at what you’re doing, you gain confidence from that. And I think that’s really important. And I think his confidence over time is at a point where it’s seamless. It’s different, but he’s more than prepared for the role.”

Klei worked alongside Snyder in Utah for six years from 2016-22, first in the team’s player-development and advanced-scouting video program before working up to head video coordinator. He eventually became becoming a coaching associate.

Prior to his tenure with the Jazz, he worked with the Canton Charge (now Cleveland Charge), the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavaliers, as a basketball operations assistant under current Nets coach Jordi Fernandez, and current Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey. While a part of Fernandez’s staff, Klei helped the Charge to a 31-19 regular-season record, as well as an appearance in the second round of the NBA G League playoffs.

Klei, who graduated from Indiana where he was a manager on the men’s basketball team under then-coach Tom Crean, can name countless other coaches he learned from that helped him on his path to coaching. Being on Snyder’s staff and collaborating with Schmidt and assistant Ronald Nored, has allowed him to learn from those with G league coaching experience.

He’s been able to ask them questions from dealing with player relationships or the nuts and bolts of practices, to building a culture and developing his own staff.

Klei also had plenty of inspiration from his uncle, Phil Weber, who spent years on the benches as an assistant of several NBA teams including the Suns (1999-2008), the Knicks (2008-12) and the Pelicans (2016-17).

“So, I’ve been able to take bits and pieces from all the coaches that I’ve worked for going back to Tom Crean or Jordi Fernandez and coach Snyder, and even the assistants that I’ve been around,” Klei said.

While building a culture takes time, Klei has fostered a competitive environment among his players that has led the Skyhawks to a 3-0 record ahead of Sunday’s game against the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the 76ers.

“What it is, it’s a testament to our players and the level of focus and work that they’ve put in,” Klei said. “It’s also a testament to our staff and the way that we’ve been able to teach and train. But the thing that I’ve learned and I feel like we had a pretty good handle on it going into it, you never quite know, is just how competitive our guys are and how focused they are on winning and what it takes to win games.”

They’ve done that all while dealing with injuries and the assigning and recalling of players to the Hawks roster. Guard Keaton Wallace has remained with the Hawks since the beginning of the season because of numerous injuries, while big man Dominick Barlow has traveled back and forth.

Hawks wing Seth Lundy has missed the early part of the season with an ankle sprain. While Nikola Djurisic has been recovering from a left foot fracture since Summer League in July.

But like the Hawks, the Skyhawks have committed to identifying the right people and where they can fit within the roster.

Because of the mentors and his experience working with different coaches in his career, Klei feels confident that he can deal with the different things that may come up in the G League. That confidence has shone, and players have picked up on it.

Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye has had several assignments with the Skyhawks and worked with Klei last season when he was a full-time assistant with the main franchise.

“It’s going really good,” Gueye said. “He’s really detailed. Like, he’s a big numbers guy. So, he’s on you every time, like, hit, contest the shot you’re taking. So, he’s really helping.”