The Hawks already had a first-round pick after they acquired one from the Pelicans as part of the deal that netted them guard Dyson Daniels. That pick falls at No. 22.

As of now, they have five players who could suit up as guards, two who could play small forward, three who could play power forward and one center.

This season, as in the past two seasons, the Hawks lacked viable depth at center and power forward.

A season ago, the team struggled to have enough options at center when either Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu went down with illness or an injury. They had a solid enough effort from Bruno Fernando, but it was not enough to help them achieve their postseason aspirations.

That lack of depth at center followed the Hawks into the 2024-25 season, with both Capela and Larry Nance Jr. missing significant time with injuries. They already had moved Okongwu to the starting lineup, and the fourth-year center put up one of his more durable seasons.

But the team did not have enough options behind Okongwu, which led to using him for 49 minutes in their Play-In elimination game against the Heat last month. The Hawks did end up playing Mouhamed Gueye and Dominick Barlow in some backup minutes. Their lack of experience, though, limited some matchups.

The Hawks’ absence of size in the frontcourt over the past two seasons was further compounded by the injuries to Jalen Johnson. The 23-year-old has had extended absences from the lineup, and without him, the team has not had an option who can produce consistently on offense and defense.

Gueye started the majority of the games at power forward down the stretch of last season. The Hawks leaned on his strength as a defender, but he did not provide enough scoring.

They also leaned on Georges Niang as a backup power forward. But when they did, they often gave up too much on the defensive end of the floor.

Although the Hawks have plenty of players at guard, that did not completely translate last season. They had moments when the offense went stagnant when veteran Trae Young, who averaged 11.6 assists per game, went to the bench.

Daniels emerged as a playmaker in those moments. But the recently minted “most improved player” still has to build up to consistently producing in extended minutes.

In using the draft to address some of their roster needs before free agency, the Hawks will consider adding depth in the frontcourt at center and power forward. They also may want to ensure they have a viable option at guard who could back up Young and handle minutes playing alongside him.

Of course, the Hawks don’t have to use either of their picks and could include one or both in a package to entice a trade partner. But considering they don’t have control of their first-round picks in the 2026 or 2027 drafts, they may opt to use the ones they have this year.

Here are some players who could be available to the Hawks.

At No. 13

Noa Esengue | 6-foot-9 | F | 18 years old | Ratiopharm Ulm

A combo forward with strong offensive instincts and solid defensive upside.

Collin Murray-Boyles | 6-7 | F | 20 | South Carolina

A high-motor player who has a good feel for the game and doesn’t shy away from playing physical defense.

Nolan Traore | 6-3 | G | 19 | Saint-Quentin

A shifty ball handler who plays with an edge on both ends of the floor.

Jase Richardson | 6-3 | G | 18 | Michigan State

A speedy guard with a quick release on his jumper who can be a pest on the defensive end.

Nique Clifford | 6-6 | G/F | 23 | Colorado State

A two-way athletic wing who can go out and create his own shot.

At No. 22

Joan Beringer | 6-10 | C | 18 | KK Cedevita Junior

Athletic big man with a high motor and a 7′3″ wingspan that can add to the Hawks’ defense down low.

Cedric Coward | 6-6 | G/F | 21 | Washington State

A crafty ball handler who can finish efficiently at the rim and is a disruptive defender because he anticipates well.

Rasheer Fleming | 6-9| PF | 20 | Saint Joseph

Can space the floor and always is active on the glass. He has the versatility to defend multiple positions.

Thomas Sorber | 6-10 | C | 19 | Georgetown

Has a nice touch around the rim, but his shooting form convinces scouts he has the potential to space the floor.