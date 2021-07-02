ajc logo
Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: ‘One-Game Season’

Sports
By AJC sports
34 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper today includes supplemental coverage of the Hawks’ Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee. The Bucks won to lead the best of seven series 3-2.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Saturday.

For Subscribers: In Friday’s ePaper, find four full pages of Atlanta Hawks coverage on pages 27-30, the Hawks After the Game section.

