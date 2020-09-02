Updated depth chart after Falcons sign Lauletta

The Falcons signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta on Wednesday to provide some depth at the position.
Lauletta, a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2019, recently was in for a tryout. The Falcons had an extra spot and released quarterback Danny Etling earlier in camp.
Lauletta, who starred at Richmond, played two games for the Giants in 2018 and was on the Eagles practice squad last season.
The Falcons must be down to 53 players by the deadline, 4 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s a look at the depth chart after the Lauletta signing:
OFFENSE
WR -- 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake, 14 Chris Rowland, 80 Laquon Treadwell, 19 Devin Gray, 12 Juwan Green
LT -- 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono, 71 Ka’John Armstrong
LG – 77 James Carpenter, 61 Matt Hennessy, 73 Matt Gono, 64 Sean Harlow
C -- 51 Alex Mack, 65 Justin McCray, 64 Sean Harlow
RG -- 63 Chris Lindstrom, 65 Justin McCray, 66 Justin Gooseberry
RT -- 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel, 72 Evin Ksiezarczyk
TE -- 81 Hayden Hurst, 88 Luke Stocker, 87 Jaeden Graham, 86 Khari Lee, 89 Jared Pinkney
WR -- 18 Calvin Ridley, 83 Russell Gage, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 15 Brandon Powell, 1 Jalen McCleskey
QB -- 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub, 6 Kurt Benkert, 16 Kyle Lauletta
RB -- 21 Todd Gurley, 25 Ito Smith, 23 Brian Hill, 30 Qadree Ollison, 42 Craig Reynolds
FB -- 40 Keith Smith, 44 Mikey Daniel
DEFENSE
DE -- 56 Dante Fowler, 95 Austin Edwards
DT -- 97 Grady Jarrett, 50 John Cominsky, 99 Hinwa Allieu
DT -- 96 Tyeler Davison, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat, 79 Sailosi Latu
DE -- 93 Allen Bailey, 55 Steven Means*
DE -- 98 Takk McKinley, 92 Charles Harris, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 36 Deone Bucannon, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB -- 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 43 Mykal Walker, 48 Ray Wilborn
RCB -- 26 Isaiah Oliver, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Josh Hawkins, 42 Delrick Abrams, 44 Tyler Hall
LCB -- 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, 28 Jordan Miller
NCB -- 38 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 34 Chris Cooper
SS – 22 Kenau Neal, 37 Ricardo Allen, 48 J.J. Wilcox, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins, 35 Jamal Carter
FS -- 27 Damontae Kazee, 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman
SPECIALISTS
K -- 7 Younghoe Koo
KO -- 7 Younghoe Koo
P -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- 47 Josh Harris
H -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter
KOR – 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 15 Brandon Powell, 25 Ito Smith, 14 Chris Rowland
PR – 14 Chris Rowland, 15 Brandon Powell, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus
·* -- On the reserve/COVID-19 list.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com