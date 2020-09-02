X

Updated depth chart after Falcons sign Lauletta

In this Oct. 17, 2019, photo, Philadelphia Eagles practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta throws a pass during an interview with The Associated Press at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta on Wednesday to provide some depth at the position.

Lauletta, a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2019, recently was in for a tryout. The Falcons had an extra spot and released quarterback Danny Etling earlier in camp.

Lauletta, who starred at Richmond, played two games for the Giants in 2018 and was on the Eagles practice squad last season.

The Falcons must be down to 53 players by the deadline, 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a look at the depth chart after the Lauletta signing:

OFFENSE

WR -- 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake, 14 Chris Rowland, 80 Laquon Treadwell, 19 Devin Gray, 12 Juwan Green

LT -- 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono, 71 Ka’John Armstrong

LG – 77 James Carpenter, 61 Matt Hennessy, 73 Matt Gono, 64 Sean Harlow

C -- 51 Alex Mack, 65 Justin McCray, 64 Sean Harlow

RG -- 63 Chris Lindstrom, 65 Justin McCray, 66 Justin Gooseberry

RT -- 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel, 72 Evin Ksiezarczyk

TE -- 81 Hayden Hurst, 88 Luke Stocker, 87 Jaeden Graham, 86 Khari Lee, 89 Jared Pinkney

WR -- 18 Calvin Ridley, 83 Russell Gage, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 15 Brandon Powell, 1 Jalen McCleskey

QB -- 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub, 6 Kurt Benkert, 16 Kyle Lauletta

RB -- 21 Todd Gurley, 25 Ito Smith, 23 Brian Hill, 30 Qadree Ollison, 42 Craig Reynolds

FB -- 40 Keith Smith, 44 Mikey Daniel

DEFENSE

DE -- 56 Dante Fowler, 95 Austin Edwards

DT -- 97 Grady Jarrett, 50 John Cominsky, 99 Hinwa Allieu

DT -- 96 Tyeler Davison, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat, 79 Sailosi Latu

DE -- 93 Allen Bailey, 55 Steven Means*

DE -- 98 Takk McKinley, 92 Charles Harris, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 36 Deone Bucannon, 46 Edmond Robinson

LB -- 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 43 Mykal Walker, 48 Ray Wilborn

RCB -- 26 Isaiah Oliver, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Josh Hawkins, 42 Delrick Abrams, 44 Tyler Hall

LCB -- 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, 28 Jordan Miller

NCB -- 38 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 34 Chris Cooper

SS – 22 Kenau Neal, 37 Ricardo Allen, 48 J.J. Wilcox, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins, 35 Jamal Carter

FS -- 27 Damontae Kazee, 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman

SPECIALISTS

K -- 7 Younghoe Koo

KO -- 7 Younghoe Koo

P -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- 47 Josh Harris

H -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter

KOR – 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 15 Brandon Powell, 25 Ito Smith, 14 Chris Rowland

PR – 14 Chris Rowland, 15 Brandon Powell, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus

·* -- On the reserve/COVID-19 list.

---

