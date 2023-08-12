The Bow Tie Chronicles: 5 takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Dolphins

In the 408th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter gives you the five takeaways from “The Backup Bowl.” The Dolphins rested 31 players and the Falcons rested 36 in the 19-3 win. Third-string quarterback Logan Woodside showed some poise, Dee Alford broke the game open with a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown and safety DeMarcco Hellams led the defense with seven tackles and an interception.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
MUSIC ICON IN ATL
The Latest