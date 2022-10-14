Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady fined for kicking Grady Jarrett

“I’m on to San Francisco,” Jarrett said. “We’ve got a good San Francisco team coming in here. Physical up front. Great run game. Great skill positions. We have a helluva game ahead of us with San Francisco.”

In 2013, Brady also was fined for kicking former Ravens safety Ed Reed. Brady also kicked at Jarrett after a hit the first-quarter play, but he wasn’t fined by the league for that play.

Jarrett said earlier in the week on his radio show on The Fan that he wanted unnecessary-roughness calls to be reviewed.

“It’s being talked about,” Jarrett said. “I don’t have much to say. Control the controllables at the end of day, right? I’ve got to go out there and do a job. My job this week, right now, in this moment is to prepare for San Francisco. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Jarrett reiterated his points on “Inside the NFL” show.

“When it’s clean, it’s clean,” Jarrett said. “It’s unfortunate that it cost my team the opportunity to go down and win the game. At the end of the day … it didn’t win us or lose us the game, but it cost us the opportunity to go win the game. That’s all that we can ask for is the opportunity, especially when you’re coming around trying to do it the right way. Obviously being a pass rusher, I’m always trying to be mindful when getting to the quarterback.”

Jarrett also critiqued the sack by Kansas City’s Chris Jones of Las Vegas’ Derek Carr, where he took the ball and appeared to brace his fall.

“The biggest thing between watching my play and Chris (Jones’) play, at least have the ability (for a video) review,” Jarrettt said. “It doesn’t have to be long, but just double check and see what it looks like. When it’s happening in full speed, the ref might see it wrong, but let’s just look at it real quick because these are game-altering plays.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.