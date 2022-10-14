ajc logo
Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady fined for kicking Grady Jarrett

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was fined $11,139 by the NFL on Friday for kicking defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on the controversial sack in the Falcons’ 21-15 loss Sunday.

“I’m worried about the Atlanta Falcons,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday when asked about the fine.

The Associated Press reported that Brady could be fined. ESPN first reported that he was fined.

More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Jarrett sacked Brady and ran to the sidelines. While on the ground, Brady kicked up his legs in Jarrett’s direction.

Jarrett was called for unnecessary roughness, and Brady was not penalized for his actions.

“I’m on to San Francisco,” Jarrett said. “We’ve got a good San Francisco team coming in here. Physical up front. Great run game. Great skill positions. We have a helluva game ahead of us with San Francisco.”

In 2013, Brady also was fined for kicking former Ravens safety Ed Reed. Brady also kicked at Jarrett after a hit the first-quarter play, but he wasn’t fined by the league for that play.

Jarrett said earlier in the week on his radio show on The Fan that he wanted unnecessary-roughness calls to be reviewed.

“It’s being talked about,” Jarrett said. “I don’t have much to say. Control the controllables at the end of day, right? I’ve got to go out there and do a job. My job this week, right now, in this moment is to prepare for San Francisco. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Jarrett reiterated his points on “Inside the NFL” show.

“When it’s clean, it’s clean,” Jarrett said. “It’s unfortunate that it cost my team the opportunity to go down and win the game. At the end of the day … it didn’t win us or lose us the game, but it cost us the opportunity to go win the game. That’s all that we can ask for is the opportunity, especially when you’re coming around trying to do it the right way. Obviously being a pass rusher, I’m always trying to be mindful when getting to the quarterback.”

Jarrett also critiqued the sack by Kansas City’s Chris Jones of Las Vegas’ Derek Carr, where he took the ball and appeared to brace his fall.

“The biggest thing between watching my play and Chris (Jones’) play, at least have the ability (for a video) review,” Jarrettt said. “It doesn’t have to be long, but just double check and see what it looks like. When it’s happening in full speed, the ref might see it wrong, but let’s just look at it real quick because these are game-altering plays.”

