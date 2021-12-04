Stat corner: Kyle Pitts on pace for thousand-yard season

Pitts went on to have back-to-back 100-yard games against the Jets and Miami, but since Carolina used Stephon Gilmore on him Oct. 31, he hasn’t had more than 62 yards receiving in a game.

“Again, I think he’s come a long way since that point, and I think he’s playing really good football for us,” Ryan said. “So, it’ll be a good matchup. I think every team that we’ve played probably the last four or five weeks have tried to have a plan to adjust for what Kyle can do. I would expect that to be the same this week.”

Tampa Bay coordinator Todd Bowles acknowledges Pitts’ versatility.

“He is a wide receiver, he is a tight end. He is fast, he is versatile. He has a lot of speed, and he has a lot of flexibility as far as his moves,” Bowles said. “Getting on the line, he can be a wideout or a tight end. That creates match-up problems in how they use him.

“We knew he was going to be a great player when we played him the first time. Now, he is coming into his own. He is one of the most exciting players to watch right now.”

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26