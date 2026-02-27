Atlanta Falcons Five prospects to watch for Falcons in Friday’s NFL combine drills NFL Network will carry live coverage from 3 to 9 p.m. Duke's Chandler Rivers (left), shown pursuing Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. during the Senior Bowl on Jan. 31, 2026, is projected to go in the third or fourth round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By Daniel Flick – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

INDIANAPOLIS — Stationed at the top of section 210 inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the Falcons’ viewing box housed coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and more members of the team’s front office Thursday night. The group watched as linebackers and defensive linemen pushed their cleats through the 40-yard dash track at the stadium, ran around hoops and cones and navigated through perhaps the biggest job interview of their lives at the NFL scouting combine.

On Friday, the Falcons will watch tight ends and defensive backs do the same. The Falcons inherently value tight ends. Stefanski has often mentioned his affinity for the position — it’s where he got his start as an NFL position coach — and Cunningham said Tuesday the value of tight ends will “continue to grow moving forward” because of the flexibility and schematic advantages they provide. Defensive backs also are important for the Falcons, who may lose Dee Alford in free agency, await an uncertain timeline for Billy Bowman Jr.’s return, have Jessie Bates III entering the final year of his contract, and may look to add competition for starting corner Mike Hughes. NFL Network will carry live coverage of the scouting combine from 3 to 9 p.m.

Here are five participants — and potential future Falcons — to watch during Friday’s portion of the event.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State A three-year starter at Ohio State and one of the draft’s most physical corners, Igbinosun earned a reputation for being oft-penalized, but he drew fewer flags in 2025. He’s an aggressive, instinctive press-man corner, which should appeal to Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. If the Falcons look to upgrade over Hughes, Igbinosun may be in play on Day 2 of the draft in April. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa The Falcons had a formal meeting with Hall in Indianapolis, and the 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback pairs physicality and ball skills with scheme versatility. Voted a third-team All-Big Ten selection, Hall recorded 47 tackles, 10 pass breakups and an interception in 2025, his first full year as a starter. He’s projected as a mid-Day 3 pick and could be in play for the Falcons in the sixth round. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke