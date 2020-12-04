Julio Jones: ‘I’m healthy, and I’m ready to go’

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who missed practice Thursday with a bulk left hamstring, returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints.
“It went well,” Jones said after Friday’s practice. “(There) wasn’t one route that limited me today. I felt like every route I ran today, I didn’t feel anything. I feel really good going into Sunday’s game.”
The Falcons (4-7) host the Saints (9-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jones was in and out of the game against the Saints on Nov. 22 and did not play Sunday against the Raiders. He has missed three games overall and major parts of two other games.
“At this point right now, the hamstring is behind me,” Jones said. “I’m healthy, and I’m ready to go.”
Running back Todd Gurley (knee), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness), center Alex Mack (rest day), tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) returned to practice and were limited.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle), defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring), linebacker Edmond Robinson (back) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (toe) were limited.
Jones, Sheffield, Gurley and Fowler were listed as questionable for the game.
Left guard James Carpenter (groin) was declared out.
