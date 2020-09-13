X

Inactives; Seahawks at Falcons

The Falcons are set to host Seattle today at the Mercedes- Benz Stadium on Sept. 13, 2020.
The Falcons are set to host Seattle today at the Mercedes- Benz Stadium on Sept. 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons | 44 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons declared cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive Charles Harris out for the game on Friday.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, was listed as questionable, is inactive along with running back Qadree Ollison and offensive lineman Timon Parris.

Seattle’s inactives include wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, running back DeeJay Dallas, linebacker D’Andre Walker, tackle Jamarco Jones, tackle Cedric Qgbuehi and defensive end Alton Robinson.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.