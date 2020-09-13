Inactives; Seahawks at Falcons

The Falcons declared cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive Charles Harris out for the game on Friday.
Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, was listed as questionable, is inactive along with running back Qadree Ollison and offensive lineman Timon Parris.
Seattle’s inactives include wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, running back DeeJay Dallas, linebacker D’Andre Walker, tackle Jamarco Jones, tackle Cedric Qgbuehi and defensive end Alton Robinson.
