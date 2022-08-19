BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
ajc logo
X

Grady Jarrett on Falcons' practice vs. Jets

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Veteran defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on Friday's practice against the Jets.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top