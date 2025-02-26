Atlanta Falcons
Getting defensive: No offensive players on radar for Falcons as NFL combine continues

Team is set to use all 45 interview slots on defensive players as it looks to improve unit which ranked next to last in sacks in 2024
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The best linebacker in college football will meet with the media Wednesday as the NFL Combine continues at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That player, former Georgia star Jalon Walker, could fill a need for a Falcons squad looking to upgrade on all three levels of defense. The 2024 Butkus Award winner (presented annually to college football’s top linebacker) will be one of several players with local ties who will be on display for the local team over the next two days.

“This draft is loaded, defensively,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday. “When I say best player available for us, we’re talking about not reaching for needs. Not reaching for ... you want to take impact players off the board. So, you want to make sure you do that.”

ExploreMore on the Falcons and their plan to address defense at combine, draft

More notes from the combine:

-Former Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes will meet with media members Thursday with his position group.

-Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a graduate of Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County, also will meet with the media Thursday with the defensive backs.

National team defensive lineman Mike Green of Marshall (15) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl football game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

D. Orlando Ledbetter’s pre-scouting combine mock draft

It’s projected that the Falcons will try to improve their anemic pass rush, which finished with 31 sacks, next to last in the NFL last season.

State of Georgia contingent for the NFL scouting combine is 41 deep

A total of 329 players were invited to perform physical and mental tests in front of NFL coaches, general managers and scouts with the goal of improving their draft status.

Cover 9@9: Travis Hunter to head list of Georgia connections at NFL Scouting Combine

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) pursues Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

Cover 9@9: Clarity on Kirk Cousins coming soon from the Falcons

8m ago

Falcons plan to seek help for the defense at the NFL combine, draft

10 things that Falcons’ Terry Fontenot said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine

