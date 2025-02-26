Getting defensive: No offensive players on radar for Falcons as NFL combine continues

INDIANAPOLIS — The best linebacker in college football will meet with the media Wednesday as the NFL Combine continues at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That player, former Georgia star Jalon Walker, could fill a need for a Falcons squad looking to upgrade on all three levels of defense. The 2024 Butkus Award winner (presented annually to college football’s top linebacker) will be one of several players with local ties who will be on display for the local team over the next two days.

“This draft is loaded, defensively,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday. “When I say best player available for us, we’re talking about not reaching for needs. Not reaching for ... you want to take impact players off the board. So, you want to make sure you do that.”