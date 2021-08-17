Falcons release official depth chart for Dolphins’ game

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons, who will face the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., released their official depth chart Tuesday.
Kaleb McGary remained in the No. 2 spot at right tackle behind Willie Beavers, and AJ McCarron remained at No. 2 behind Matt Ryan despite being out-played by Feleipe Franks in the exhibition season opener.
Rookie Jalen Mayfield, who received work at the No. 2 left guard spot Monday and Tuesday, is still listed as the third right tackle.
Falcons Arthur Smith said he also wants to look at Jason Spriggs, who listed as the No. 2 left tackle behind Jake Matthews.
(NOTE: It’s considered official because the team released it. The team however considers their own depth chart to be unofficial.)
OFFENSE
WR - Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn
TE - Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith
LG - Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Willie Wright
RT - Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield
TE - Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, Ryan Becker
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby, Austin Trammell
RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, Javian Hawkins
QB - Matt Ryan, AJ McCarron, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham
NT - Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Olive Sagapolu
DL - Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe
OLB - Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Shareef Miller, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson
OLB - Steven Means, Dante Fowler, Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield
FS - Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant
SS - Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace, Dwayne Johnson
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams, Darren Hall, Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek
P - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
LS - Josh Harris, Jake Matthews
H - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
PR - Chris Rowland, Avery Williams
KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland