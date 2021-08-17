ajc logo
Falcons release official depth chart for Dolphins’ game

August 7, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) makes a catch during the 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons, who will face the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., released their official depth chart Tuesday.

Kaleb McGary remained in the No. 2 spot at right tackle behind Willie Beavers, and AJ McCarron remained at No. 2 behind Matt Ryan despite being out-played by Feleipe Franks in the exhibition season opener.

Rookie Jalen Mayfield, who received work at the No. 2 left guard spot Monday and Tuesday, is still listed as the third right tackle.

Falcons Arthur Smith said he also wants to look at Jason Spriggs, who listed as the No. 2 left tackle behind Jake Matthews.

(NOTE: It’s considered official because the team released it. The team however considers their own depth chart to be unofficial.)

OFFENSE

WR - Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn

TE - Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine

LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith

LG - Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Willie Wright

RT - Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield

TE - Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, Ryan Becker

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby, Austin Trammell

RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, Javian Hawkins

QB - Matt Ryan, AJ McCarron, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham

NT - Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Olive Sagapolu

DL - Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe

OLB - Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Shareef Miller, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson

OLB - Steven Means, Dante Fowler, Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield

FS - Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant

SS - Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace, Dwayne Johnson

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams, Darren Hall, Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek

P - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

LS - Josh Harris, Jake Matthews

H - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

PR - Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland

