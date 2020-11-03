X

Falcons release official depth chart for Broncos’ game

Rookie running Qadree Ollison follows the lead block of Keith Smith for a 3-yard touchdown run. (Fox Sports screen grab from Gamepass.nfl.com)

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Running back Qadree Ollison was active for the second time this season against Carolina and Ito Smith was inactive.

The Falcons (2-6) still listed Smith ahead of Ollison on the official depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos (3-4) at 1 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium that was released on Tuesday.

The Falcons had four runs stuffed for 1-yard inside the red zone against the Panthers when the team went 2 of 6 in the red zone.

Ollison and fullback Keith Smith proved to be a tough short-yardage combo last season. Smith also cleared the way for Todd Gurley on his 3-yard touchdown that turned out to be the game winner against the Panthers.

Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Denver game:

OFFENSE

QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus

WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker. Stocker has played more snaps)

RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB -- Keith Smith

LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C -- Alex Mack, Matt Hennessy (Team lists Justin McCray as the backup, but when Mack was injured against Detroit, Hennessy played so we move McCray to backup right guard).

RG -- Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray

RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel

DEFENSE

DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky

DE -- Dante Fowler, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker

CB – A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller

CB -- Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Tyler Hall

FS --- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

SS – Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- Josh Harris

KR – Brandon Powell

PR -- Brandon Powell

Falcons' Next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

