Falcons release official depth chart for Broncos’ game

Running back Qadree Ollison was active for the second time this season against Carolina and Ito Smith was inactive.
The Falcons (2-6) still listed Smith ahead of Ollison on the official depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos (3-4) at 1 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium that was released on Tuesday.
The Falcons had four runs stuffed for 1-yard inside the red zone against the Panthers when the team went 2 of 6 in the red zone.
Ollison and fullback Keith Smith proved to be a tough short-yardage combo last season. Smith also cleared the way for Todd Gurley on his 3-yard touchdown that turned out to be the game winner against the Panthers.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Denver game:
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker. Stocker has played more snaps)
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Matt Hennessy (Team lists Justin McCray as the backup, but when Mack was injured against Detroit, Hennessy played so we move McCray to backup right guard).
RG -- Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray
RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky
DE -- Dante Fowler, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker
CB – A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller
CB -- Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Tyler Hall
FS --- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman
SS – Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR – Brandon Powell
PR -- Brandon Powell
Falcons' Next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
