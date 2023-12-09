Falcons promote Tyler Vrabel, Milo Eifler to game-day roster

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons promoted offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel and linebacker Milo Eifler to the game-day roster Saturday, and they will be available when the Falcons (6-6) face the Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and starting linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) were declared out Friday. Vrabel will serve as the backup swing tackle, with Storm Norton slated to start for McGary.

Eifler will play on special teams and back up Kaden Elliss and Andre Smith.