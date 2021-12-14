Falcons’ official depth chart for 49ers’ game

Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, linebacker Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong were placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.
Ellerbee, who has appeared in four games this season, suffered a knee injury in the 29-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bell and Armstrong are on the practice squad.
The Falcons released their official depth chart on Tuesday with Erik Harris still listed as the starter at free safety despite reports of a torn left pectoral muscle.
Here’s the projected depth chart for the 49ers’ game:
OFFENSE
WR - Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)
TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett
TE – Lee Smith, *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package)
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison
FB - Keith Smith
QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
NT - Tyeler Davison, Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham
DE - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB - Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee (on reserve COVID-19 list).
OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
FS - Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins (Shawn Williams on practice squad. Falcons haven’t confirm reports that Harris is out of the season with a torn pectoral muscle)
SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo
P – Thomas Morstead
LS - Josh Harris
H - Thomas Morstead
PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR - Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson (Team still lists Patterson as No. 1, but Williams has taken over with Patterson needed more at running back.)
