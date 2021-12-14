ajc logo
Falcons’ official depth chart for 49ers’ game

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) reacts after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe during the first half Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. He's set to take over at free safety for Erik Harris. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) reacts after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe during the first half Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. He's set to take over at free safety for Erik Harris. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, linebacker Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong were placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.

Ellerbee, who has appeared in four games this season, suffered a knee injury in the 29-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bell and Armstrong are on the practice squad.

The Falcons released their official depth chart on Tuesday with Erik Harris still listed as the starter at free safety despite reports of a torn left pectoral muscle.

Here’s the projected depth chart for the 49ers’ game:

OFFENSE

WR - Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)

TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett

TE – Lee Smith, *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package)

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison

FB - Keith Smith

QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT - Tyeler Davison, Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham

DE - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB - Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee (on reserve COVID-19 list).

OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS - Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins (Shawn Williams on practice squad. Falcons haven’t confirm reports that Harris is out of the season with a torn pectoral muscle)

SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo

P – Thomas Morstead

LS - Josh Harris

H - Thomas Morstead

PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR - Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson (Team still lists Patterson as No. 1, but Williams has taken over with Patterson needed more at running back.)

