Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Chiefs

The Falcons had to juggle their offensive line after right tackle Kaleb McGary (left leg) and center Drew Dalman (left ankle) were lost for the game in the second quarter of the 22-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

McGary played 15 of 61 offensive snaps (25%) and Dalman played 19 (31%) before leaving. Both players did not return.

Storm Norton (46, 75%) picked up McGary’s snaps and Ryan Neuzil (42, 69%) took over for Dalman.