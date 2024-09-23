Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Chiefs

The Falcons had to juggle their offensive line after right tackle Kaleb McGary (left leg) and center Drew Dalman (left ankle) were lost for the game in the second quarter of the 22-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
McGary played 15 of 61 offensive snaps (25%) and Dalman played 19 (31%) before leaving. Both players did not return.
Storm Norton (46, 75%) picked up McGary’s snaps and Ryan Neuzil (42, 69%) took over for Dalman.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said he was looking forward to working more with Neuzil this week as the team may be preparing to be without Dalman for a period of time.
Defensively, the Falcons had to play 74 plays as the Chiefs punt together four drives of at 11 plays or more. The 17-play ended with an interception, 13-play drive/touchdown, 11-play drive/field goal and another 11-play drive/ touchdown.
For the second game this season, safety Richie Grant did not play any defensive snaps. He played 21 special teams snaps.
Player offense special teams
C. Lindstrom G 61 100% 3 12%
Ja. Matthews T 61 100% 3 12%
M. Bergeron G 61 100% 3 12%
K. Cousins QB 61 100%
D. London WR 61 100%
R. McCloud WR 58 95% 6 25%
D. Mooney WR 57 93%
B. Robinson RB 50 82%
S. Norton T 46 75% 3 12%
R. Neuzil C 42 69% 3 12%
K. Pitts TE 42 69%
C. Woerner TE 19 31% 10 42%
D. Dalman C 19 31%
K. McGary T 15 25% 1 4%
T. Allgeier RB 13 21% 6 25%
R. Dwelley TE 3 5% 8 33%
K. Hodge WR 2 3% 15 62%
Player Defense special teams
K. Elliss LB 74 100% 3 12%
J. Bates FS 74 100%
T. Andersen LB 73 99% 3 12%
J. Simmons FS 73 99%
A. Terrell CB 73 99%
M. Hughes CB 52 70% 5 21%
D. Alford CB 48 65% 4 17%
G. Jarrett DT 48 65%
D. Onyemata DT 47 64% 5 21%
M. Judon LB 44 59%
L. Carter LB 41 55% 5 21%
J. Smith-Williams DE 35 47%
A. Ebiketie LB 30 41% 6 25%
E. Goldman NT 27 36%
K. Street DT 21 28% 5 21%
C. Phillips CB 21 28%
T. Graham DE 18 24% 5 21%
Z. Harrison DE 14 19% 8 33%
J. Bertrand LB 1 1% 21 88%
Players Special teams only
M. Abernathy FS 21 88%
A. Williams RB 21 88%
D. Malone LB 21 88%
R. Grant SS 21 88%
A. Hamilton CB 18 75%
B. Pinion P 10 42%
K. King CB 7 29%
L. McCullough LS 6 25%
K. Hinton G 3 12%
Y. Koo K 3 12%
Cas. Washington WR 2 8%
About the Author