Falcons’ Kirk Cousins has a camera atop his helmet

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was practicing Thursday with a Go-Pro camera in the front of his helmet.

“I think it’s a great tool for the coaches to be able to hear the play come into my helmet,” Cousins said. “So, they know what was communicated. They can hear me communicate it to the huddle. They can hear anything else said in the huddle.

“It’s just one more tool to provide information and feedback for me. I can better feel how I come across.”