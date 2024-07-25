Falcons’ Kirk Cousins has a camera atop his helmet

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was practicing Thursday with a Go-Pro camera in the front of his helmet.
“I think it’s a great tool for the coaches to be able to hear the play come into my helmet,” Cousins said. “So, they know what was communicated. They can hear me communicate it to the huddle. They can hear anything else said in the huddle.
“It’s just one more tool to provide information and feedback for me. I can better feel how I come across.”
Cousins gets to evaluate some of his jokes.
“I’ll say a joke that I thought was pretty funny,” Cousins said. “Then I’ll go back and listen to it and I’ll say, don’t say that. Or, I thought I was cool. But then I watch the video and I’m like, ‘I’m a nerd.’”
Cousins wonders who’s spying through the camera.
“I joke with them because it’s kind of like the KGB because you guys are listening to everything I say,” Cousins said. “The huddle used to be my time. But now you guys are in there, and the huddle is bugged.
“It’s probably more of a spy technique more than anything else, but feedback is feedback. It’s just one more tool.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author