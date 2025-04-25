FLOWERY BRANCH — After the trade Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams to move back into the first round, the Falcons will not have a second-round pick when the draft resumes at 7 p.m. Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Falcons now own the Rams’ third-round pick, which is No. 101 overall.
The Falcons are projected by the Pro Football Network to take a cornerback.
(101) Atlanta Falcons (from LAR): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
“At some point, the Falcons need to invest in the 2025 NFL Draft CB group. Jacob Parrish isn’t the biggest defender, but he’s twitched-up, feisty, explosive on the attack, and competitive at the catch, and he has ideal slot-boundary versatility next to AJ Terrell.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on eve of NFL draft: ‘We’re going to make this team better’
It’s go time for the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Can the Falcons fix their pass rush without a top-10 pick in NFL draft?
For the first time in his tenure, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot will not have a pick in the top 10 of the NFL draft.
5 players on the Falcons’ draft radar at 15
Pressure is mounting on the personnel department to get pass-rush help and improve the defense.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on
Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.
Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner
The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.
With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades
Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.