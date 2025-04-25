Atlanta Falcons
Falcons projected to take cornerback Friday night in third round of NFL draft

Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
45 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — After the trade Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams to move back into the first round, the Falcons will not have a second-round pick when the draft resumes at 7 p.m. Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Falcons now own the Rams’ third-round pick, which is No. 101 overall.

The Falcons are projected by the Pro Football Network to take a cornerback.

(101) Atlanta Falcons (from LAR): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

“At some point, the Falcons need to invest in the 2025 NFL Draft CB group. Jacob Parrish isn’t the biggest defender, but he’s twitched-up, feisty, explosive on the attack, and competitive at the catch, and he has ideal slot-boundary versatility next to AJ Terrell.”

