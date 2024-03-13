Falcons’ free agency tracker: Mack Hollins to the Bills

In the loss to the Jaguars in London, Hollins was seen yelling at the quarterback on the sidelines. After that debacle, he wasn’t a key part of the game plans moving forward and made his contributions mostly on special teams.

Hollins, 31, finished with 18 catches for 251 yards and no touchdowns in his only season with the Falcons.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who was released, signed a two-year, $10-million deal with the Dolphins.

Former starting center Matt Hennessy agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, and cornerback Jeff Okudah, who played the 2023 season with the Falcons, agreed to a one-year deal with the Texans on Monday, according to his Atlanta-based agent Kevin Conner.

Okudah’s deal is worth $6 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed.

The Falcons moved on from Smith, who was released during the NFL combine.

Smith was coming off career highs in catches (50) and receiving yards (582).

Defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were the most productive players last season who are headed for free agency. Campbell and Dupree had 6.5 sacks each, accounting for 31% of the Falcons sacks (13 of 42).

Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson had a down year. He’s projected market value is one year, $2.5 million.

Other prospective free agents include: fullback Keith Smith, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive tackle Kentavious Street, wide receiver Scotty Miller, cornerback Tre Flowers, tight end MyCole Pruitt, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, defensive end Joe Gaziano and quarterback Logan Woodside.

The Bow Tie Chronicles